Four co-wives happily dance and thank their husband for taking good care of them (Video)

Four Nigerian women who are all married to the same man have taken to TikTok to showcase the unique love and strong bond between them.

In a trending video on social media, the women who donned matching purple outfits, popularly known as ‘aso-ebi’ in Nigeria, joyously took turns dancing in front of the camera.

They disclosed that they are all married to the same man and showered him with praise for his ability to manage their excesses and unique personalities with grace and understanding.



“Four wives of the same hubby, thanks to our husband for managing our madness,” they captioned the clip.

Despite showing the world that they live in harmony, some netizens have suggested that they pretended in front of the camera.

According to these critics, there’s no way four women who are married to the same man can live in peace and harmony.

Mewrigioodnews on Instagram for instance commented – Them still no love themselves Women can pretend.

No woman likes sharing.

Vicky Orja – We need to normalise women marrying more than one husband.

@GyllianHatnote – Women don’t like to share, they will only share when the man in question is rich

@Aubermeig – Polygamy is organised CHEATING by the patriarchal society, to favour only men. If we normalise women marrying 3 to 6 husbands (yes 6), these same men will BAN polygamy worldwide.

@AdelaKuta – If truly the home is as happy as this video, we need a man like him to help us manage a complex country like ours

