- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Macron is having a hard time as President of France, as he has been slapped in the face again by an angry citizen.

This is the second time the French President has been slapped.

Not too long ago, Mr Macron was at the receiving end of a slap from a disgruntled man in a crowd.

In a new video, Mr Macron was slapped again.

He fell directly on the floor and was helped by his bodyguards.

It is unclear why the man had to slap the president. He was immediately arrested.