Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has made it clear that she won’t waste her time responding to attacks from her foes on social media.

This is because she is busy managing a tall list of companies to make more money.

The media personality made this statement while reacting to recent demeaning comments by her arch-rival Afia Schwarzenegger that made her break down on live radio.

The multifaceted lady lamented that she is fed up with the back and forth and cannot comprehend why she is constantly being attacked after giving Afia Schwar life.

You probably know of Delay Mackerel and Delay Sardines, but she has a few others that she revealed during a recent segment on her show.

Delay, who is known for her multiple brands like Delay Mackerel and Delay Sardines, put out a full of companies she owns while hosting her show on Wontumi FM.

But according to Diamond, Delay just serves as the face of the companies and isn’t the actual owner behind the scenes.

Check out the list of companies Delay claims to own below

1 Delay Sardines

2 Delay Mackerel

3 Delay Spaghetti

4 Delay Shito

5 Delay Tuna Flakes

6 Delay Tomato Paste

7 The Delay Show

8 Delay Advertising Agency

9 Delay Media Distribution Company

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked her arch-enemy Delay, after she broke down on live radio.

According to Afia Schwar, she is not ready to back down from this scuffle and is in full gear to take it to the next level.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar wrote; “Don’t start what you can’t finish and play victim. Any day you want to try me, read about the eagle”.