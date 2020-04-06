Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele and husband arrested for defying President’s lockdown

- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele known as ‘Jenifa’ from the popular Nigerian series ‘Jenifa’s diaries’ together with her husband are currently behind bars for going against their President’s lockdown order.

According to reports, Funke held a party for her husband on his birthday with people in attendance.

Some videos from the party found its way unto web which made some people furious at her for violating the lockdown.

She was arrested yesterday and spent the night in police custody and this morning her husband also turned himself in.

The two have now been arraigned before court and charged with breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020. They both pleaded guilty.

