Funny Face can never beef or beat me – Lilwin says in new video

The social media strife between actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin and colleague Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng alias Funny Face for weeks became the news headline across all media platforms.

Their ‘beef’ at the early stages was just a nice and interesting one until recently it went off-board.

It all began when Lilwin claimed in an interview with Zion Felix that Funny Face doesn’t deserve the award of a favourite actor.

The two began dragging each other on social media for a while. Funny Face, as a result, dared Lilwin to say ‘Fim Fim’ and he would expose him.

Lilwin decided not to reply to him but has finally broken the silence in a video sighted online, he (Lilwin) has reacted to the beef.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ hosted by celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown, Lilwin said he started the beef because wanted to have fun with his brother Funny Face because he had missed him.

As said by Lilwin, he never said anything that grew the source of their beef with anger, but rather it was just a joke but Funny Face took it very seriously hence attacking him and his business.

Lilwin further disclosed that when Funny Face tries attacking his family because of their little beef, he will beat him physically.

He went ahead to refute allegations made by Funny Face that he deceived his baby mama to run away with their children.

Lilwin added he doesn’t even know his wife not to talk of having her number, therefore, the allegations made by Funny Face is not true.