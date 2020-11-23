- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has become the latest entertainer to add his voice to the ongoing brouhaha involving Funny Face and his baby mama Ama Vanessa.

Funny Face and the mother of his twins have for months now been having a marital issue with the two exposing each other.

As it stands now, people and followers are now divided on who to trust whether to listen to what Funny said about his wife or believe his wife comments about him.

Kwaku Manu some few hours addressed the issues calling on people to rather help Funny Face but not urge him on to continue posting his personal stuff on social media.

He disclosed that Funny’s situation shouldn’t be taken lightly as he needs prayers because it may have some spiritual connection.

Unhappy about how matters are worsening, Kwaku Manu aka ‘Bob Ciga’ told Funny Face to stop taking weed or any other hard drugs which he may be on to relieve pain.

Well, Funny Face has reacted to the video from Kwaku Manu telling him he appreciates his supports and would do what he has advised.

But Funny Face later in the video told Kwaku Manu that he will soon go deep and reveal some sensitive information to him amid the saga.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

“Kwaku God bless you, Kwaku I love you man, soon I’ll explain things to you,” Funny Face said.