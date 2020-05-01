- Advertisement -

Following the intervention of Bola Ray in Funny Face’s brawl with fellow actors on social media in the last few weeks, he (Funny Face) seem to be grateful and wants to do something to thank Bola Ray.

READ ALSO: Funny Face has a mental problem, he needs help – Kofi Asamoah says

In a lengthy post on Instagram by Funny Face aka ‘Children President,’ he has promised to name his next child after Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi a.k.a Bola Ray, the CEO of the media conglomerate, EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment.

His decision is based on how helpful Bola Ray has been to him for so many years hence the need for him to show appreciation.

SEE HIS POST BELOW;

It is believed that Bola Ray has given him a new car and an undisclosed amount of money amid his ‘beef’ with colleague actors whom he tags as enemies which he intends to use for a Street Concert for children.

READ ALSO: My ex-wife was an angel – Funny Face

Further in the post he thanked Adebayor, his bossom friend and mother for their support in this hard times of his life.