Funny Face rejected an ambassadorial deal I got for him – Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin in a new video has given details of how colleague actor Funny Face turned down an ambassadorial deal he got for him.

Lilwin revealed that he wanted to push the juicy deal to his brother because he thought that since the COVID-19 has slow down the entertainment business, the deal could have been of great help to him.

According to Lilwin, since Funny Face has blocked him on all platforms amid their beef had no option than to reach him out through blogger ZionFelix but he rejected.

To him Funny Face hasn’t let go what happened between them and that may be the reason why he rejected the deal.

He indicated that he stands to lose nothing if Funny Face rejects any opportunity he offers following their beef.

Lilwin stressed that beef should be considered as just a mere beef and entertainment and it should not be taken personal or too serious.

