Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji no doubt was one of the big names when it comes to Nigerian movies until she decided to go silent where she no longer feature in most films like before.

Due to her silent nature, many people have taken advantage of that and keep peddling rumors about her knowing very well that she wouldn’t, in any case, respond to those things.

A typical example was in 2015 and 2016, the actress was rumored to have died. Almost everyone in Nigeria was tempted to believe that the Nollywood star had passed on but it was later revealed that she was actually enjoying herself in South Africa.

Later it was rumored that she has gotten married to a foreigner in a secret wedding all the way in Portugal but to date, she is yet to respond to that allegation.

Well, a new rumor going around has it that the celebrated actress is in a relationship with a former Presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar.

But the actress who wouldn’t let this slide has reacted to the rumors stating that she is not and has never been in a relationship with the politician.

She said this in an interview: ‘why will Nigerians not bother themselves with bigger problems and leave little Genevieve alone? I do not know the Vice- President, not to talk of dating or having dated him‘