GH groom ‘vanishes’ on his wedding day; Bride drags him to Aunty Naa (Video)

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has dragged her fiancé to Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show for refusing to show up on their wedding day.

According to the woman, she has been dating her fiancé for the past 20 years now and they even share a 14-year-old son together.

Going deep into her predicament, the disappointed woman revealed that on their wedding day, she waited and waited for her fiancé to show up but he was nowhere to be found.

All of his phone numbers were also not reachable – And sadly, all the attempts to reach him also proved futile.

She collapsed and went unconscious because she never suspected her fiancé to disappoint and disgrace her in such an unforgettable manner.

The wedding was eventually cancelled and all the wishers went to their various homes.

