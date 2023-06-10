- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady who feels betrayed has shared a short video of herself laying heavy curses on her ex-boyfriend named Kwabena.

According to this young lady named Monalisa, her ex-boyfriend has made a fool out of her despite the undiluted love and care she showed him when he was unemployed.

In the video that has since generated massive buzz online, Monalisa explained that she was the one who fed, clothed and sheltered Kwabena when he was unemployed but after he got a well-paying job, he dumped her for another lady.

READ ALSO: Lady who was cursed by her taxi driver boyfriend dies

Overwhelmed by a sense of betrayal she can’t bear, Monalisa has summoned Kwabena to the gods to mercilessly deal with him by taking his precious life.

As disclosed by Monalisa, if modern men are not ready to forgive ladies who dump them despite spending lavishly on them.

Then she has also opened the floodgates for other women to learn from her when they feel betrayed by other male partners.

READ ALSO: Taxi driver curses girlfriend to death for saying he’s no longer her class after taking care of her in school (Video)

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Taxi driver butchers his wife and her side guy to death after he caught them having intercourse