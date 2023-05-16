GH lady reveals how Hajia4Real tried to scam her lawyer ‘obroni’ husband (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Following Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US for her alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam – A Ghanaian lady has publicly come out to accuse the socialite of trying to scam her lawyer husband.

According to the lady who has now become a social media sensation, Hajia4Real tried to use her romance scam tactics on her husband but she woefully failed after several attempts to get her husband to empty his bank account for her.

She explained that Hajia4Real lied to her husband that he took her number during an outing at a Chinese Casino in Accra.

Grid of Hajia4real in UK

Initially, her confused husband assumed it was one of his wife’s friends who was trying to play a trick on him but after consulting his Ghanaian wife, they got to know that she was a big-time internet fraudster.

In the video, the lady slammed social media users who are currently defending Hajia4real despite knowing well that she’s a scammer.

She described Hajia4real as an evil and wicked person who shouldn’t be shown any form or kind of mercy.

