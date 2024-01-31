GH wife goes blind for sleeping with another man in the bush and river bank and now has just a day to live (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian married woman has now gone blind and has a few days to live for sleeping with another man in the bush and river bank.

During an appearance on Aunty Naa’s show, the young lady named Kyeiwaa confessed that she was heavily pregnant when she cheated on her husband with 68-year-old Agya Osei.

According to her, Agya Osei slept with her on 3 different occasions despite being married.

In the course of the live radio discussion, Kyeiwaa claimed that Agya Osei promised to give her Ghc 1000 to invest in her onion business.

Now, because they had the three intimate sessions in the bush and river bank, the gods of the land have made her blind.

Currently, the lady has lost her sight and can’t see – She also has a few days to live if she’s not able to appease the gods with sheeps, schnapps and other items.

