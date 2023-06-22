type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhana misses top 70 as countries with the largest average manhood size...
News

Ghana misses top 70 as countries with the largest average manhood size revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghana misses top 60 as countries with the largest average manhood size revealed
- Advertisement -

The countries with the largest penis sizes have been revealed ( and Ghana, sadly, is not in the top seventy)

Researchers at From Mars published the average penis sizes globally and showed how penis sizes compared with the average height of men.

According to their website, Ecuadorian men have the largest average penis size, with an erect length of 6.93 inches, or 10.5% of their average height.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie reveals why he dumped Yvonne Nelson; Describes her as ashawo with deep tonga?


Many African countries made the top ten with Cameroon and Sudan in the top five. The Netherlands is the only European country to make the top ten with an average erect length of 6.25 inches or 9% of average height.

Ghana misses top 60 as countries with the largest average manhood size revealed


The Asian men are lowest in the ranks, with Cambodians coming in last at 3.95 inches when erect.

From Mars researchers have stressed that this study has some shortcomings, (no pun intended).


The data was self-reported, meaning many men may have been a little over-generous with their own measurements. The study also seems to have only measured 87 countries out of 292.

The full list is shown below:

READ ALSO: “She shallow and a hoe” – Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson?

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson accused of allegedly sleeping with movie producers to become a star

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 22, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    3.8mph
    75 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    76 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways