type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsGhana will win the World Cup — John Dumelo boldly states despite...
Sports

Ghana will win the World Cup — John Dumelo boldly states despite Black Stars loss

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana will win the World Cup — John Dumelo boldly states despite Black Stars loss
- Advertisement -

As a greater percentage of Ghanaians, both at home and abroad have lost hope in the senior national team The Black Stars in winning the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar, John Dumelo has a different faith.

The aspiring MP, actor and entrepreneur believe in the Black Stars to pull a surprise that would shock the world like never before in the history of Ghanaian football.

In a post by the businessman, Ghana will win the World Cup. One can’t tell the reason for his strong belief, however, he thinks the defeat in the group opener is nothing to fear.

Ghanaians petition FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal

There’s currently an ongoing petition to FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal which has since received a public outburst.

As opined by many Ghanaians and football lovers all over the world including some soccer experts like Mike Dean who is an EPL referee – it was a call for the penalty, plus an offside second goal allowed and not forgetting the dubious yellow card to Alidu Seidu.

Apparently, referee Ismail Elfath made bad decisions when it mattered the most and it also demoralized players of the Blackstars team. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, November 25, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.6 ° F
    83.6 °
    83.6 °
    72 %
    2.9mph
    51 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News