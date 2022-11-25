Ghana will win the World Cup — John Dumelo boldly states despite Black Stars loss

- Advertisement -

As a greater percentage of Ghanaians, both at home and abroad have lost hope in the senior national team The Black Stars in winning the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar, John Dumelo has a different faith.

The aspiring MP, actor and entrepreneur believe in the Black Stars to pull a surprise that would shock the world like never before in the history of Ghanaian football.

In a post by the businessman, Ghana will win the World Cup. One can’t tell the reason for his strong belief, however, he thinks the defeat in the group opener is nothing to fear.

Ghanaians petition FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal

There’s currently an ongoing petition to FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal which has since received a public outburst.

As opined by many Ghanaians and football lovers all over the world including some soccer experts like Mike Dean who is an EPL referee – it was a call for the penalty, plus an offside second goal allowed and not forgetting the dubious yellow card to Alidu Seidu.

Apparently, referee Ismail Elfath made bad decisions when it mattered the most and it also demoralized players of the Blackstars team.