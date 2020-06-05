Their bond was so strong that fans thought or wished they dated

After the chemistry celebs put on screen in entertaining you, you can’t deny ever dreaming of your favorite celebrities getting together behind the scenes.

Ghanaian celebrities have worked hard at entertaining their fans to the point were the fans saw how good they look together and wished that these famous people were a couple behind cameras.

But wishes don’t come true, right?. Get ready to fall in love with our list of Ghanaian celebrities fans wished they had dated and some there were rumours they were even dating.

1. John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson

John Dumelo(left) and Yvonne Nelson (Right)

Actor and Politician John Dumelo and Actress Yvonne Nelson have chanced on each other in playing a couple of romantic roles in many movies.

The two in no doubt have interesting chemistry, especially off-screen. Despite their political differences; Dumelo with NDC and Yvonne supposedly with NPP, the two remain strong in their friendship. But fans still wanted these famous actors to be a couple for real.

Now, John is married to Gifty whiles Yvonne Nelson has a child with British born Jamie Roberts.

2. Majid Michel and Nadia Buari

Actor and now a man of God Majid Michel has always enthused fans with his acting charm especially when Actress Nadia Buari is playing alongside as his lover.

The two have not only looked together on screen but have made fans believed that they were a couple off-screen.

With movies such as Chelsea in 2010, the chemistry between the two was fascinating that fans were disappointed to find that Majid Michel was even married and therefore could not have hooked up with Nadia Buari.

3. Sarkodie and Efya

Sarkodie and Efya

The Ghanaian rap King and Songstress Efya have been seen to be looking good together over the years of their many hit song collabos.

The ‘I’m in love with you now’ hit song caught fans’ attention to think if Sarkodie and Efya are a couple for real? The music videos alone even made fans conclude that Efya is indeed Sarkodie’s girlfriend.

Fans later in the years passed got disappointed finding out that Sarkodie just loved to do a collabo with Efya.

Sorry guys. However, they still wished the two were together as a couple. It would have been their eighth anniversary with their hit ‘Saara’ song.

4. Stonebwoy and Mzvee

If you have never heard of Stonebwoy and Mzvee’s ‘Come over’ song and you get to see the two in their music video, you would in no doubt wish Stonebwoy was dating Mzvee.

”Arrhh bwoy” and “Tip tiptoe” chemistry was highly admired by fans. The two looked good together and it was heartbreaking for fans that the collabos were just business.

5. Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene

There were rumors of Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene being lovers. Some fans thought the two looked together.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker confirmed he had feelings for Wendy Shay but there were no strings attached and they were just friends.

6.Kidi and Cina Soul

The romantic scenes in Kidi’s movie ‘Sugar’ raised suspicions of the two being a couple. According to Singer and Songwriter, Cina Soul, her mother, and that of Kidi thought they were dating.

Fans also saw and wanted to see the two to be a couple but they are not,they claim to be friends from childhood.

7. Shatta Wale and Efia Odo

The SM boss, Shatta Wale, and Efia Odo over the years have been adored and rumoured by fans to be a couple. The two claim to be just friends but their videos on social media have made some other fans think –maybe they are just friends with benefits sort of way.

8. D Cryme and Ama K. Abeberese

It seems so that whenever male and female celebs collaborate in shooting thrilling scenes for fans’ entertainment, fans in return want them to be a couple for real.

The “Kill me shy” hitmaker and the award-winning actress Ama K. Abeberese were alleged to dating secretly but fans thought the two would make a matching couple.

The two were seen together at concerts such as Miss Ghana UK and endorsed deals (Safe Child Foundation).

9. Berla Mundi and EL

Fans were hoping for confirmation of the alleged relationship between Tv presenter, Berla Mundi, and Multiple Vodafone Music Award-winning Musician, EL.

EL regarded the rumour but fans and their fantasies were still going wild for the two celebrities to be a couple for real.

10. Joselyn Dumas and John Dumelo

Joselyn Dumas(left) and John Dumelo (Right)

The award-winning actress, Joselyn Dumas by fan’s fantasies matched– was matched with John Dumelo.

The two celebrities were seen at almost every event and played very very intriguing roles in movies such as ‘Love and something like that’. Fans then bought the idea these two were a couple and wanted it to be so.

Well. there you have it. Who did we leave out? Do the above make really make a cute couple? Leave your comments below.