Fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Unruly Grank born Aikins has been stabbed to death in his home town of Cape Coast.

According to reports gathered by GhPage, Unruly Grank was stabbed to death amidst banter with another Dancehall artist in Cape Coast.

Although the fellow artist has been identified as Kahpun, it’s only rumored at this stage that his death is related to the beef but not confirm yet.

The Police are already investigating to determine if the allegation that he was stabbed as a result of his beef with Kahpun is true or mere speculations.

Unruly Grank according to reports was stabbed around the Cape Coast Castle on Sunday 7th February 2020.

GhPage is keenly following the reports and we will keep you updated. Rest In Peace Unruly Grank.