Ghanaian doctor advises men to have sex 3 to 4 times a week to reduce the risk of prostate cancer

Dr Kwaku Addai Arhin who is a Urologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has advised men to have sex 3 to 4 times every week to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

As revealed by Dr Kwaku Addai Arhin, the claim that people who have at least twenty-one times ejaculation are at low risk of suffering from prostate cancer during old age is plausible.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based LUV FM, he said;

“The reason behind this sounds quite good. If you allow the toxin to stay in there, then the risk of prostate cancer is increased. In time past, the conventional knowledge was that too much indiscriminate sex could lead to prostate cancer because you may pick up a viral infection and you become oncogenic which increases your potential of having prostate cancer. But the new concept seems to have sound reasoning. It hasn’t entered the books yet but is still in the public domain,

“Whether herbal or orthodox, there is no medicine that cures prostate cancer. It can reduce its venom. It will kill you over time“

Dr Appiah also used the opportunity to advocate for the treatment of prostate cancer to be added to the national health policy to reduce the cost burden on persons living with the medical condition.

“The cost of investigation and treatment of prostate cancer is way above the pockets of the average Ghanaian and even the affluent ones. If the government has been magnanimous to include cervical cancer in the NHIS then it should do so with prostate cancers,”