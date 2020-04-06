type here...
Source:Ghpage
Ghanaian invents solar-powered hand-washing sink to help fight COVID-19

By Lizbeth Brown
A young Ghanaian man has invented a solar-powered hand-washing sink using a metallic barrel to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

According to Richard Kwarteng, the sink is programmed to produce soap automatically and after 25 seconds produces water to aid in washing hands effectively.

Richard Kwarteng explained that he came up with this amazing invention to help in the fight against the COVID-19.

In an interview, Richard further stated that the barrel contains 80 litres of water which can cater for 150 people before refill.

Well, in the Presidential address to the nation yesterday, 5th April 2019, President Akufo Addo expressed admiration of Richard’s invention.

According to Richard, he has been contacted by a representative from the United Nations, international media and the Ghana Trade ministry.

President Akufo Addo stated; “I am equally impressed with the invention of a solar-powered hand-washing sink by Richard Kwarteng from Kumasi and the COVID-19 prevention electronic bucket made by Kelvin Owusu Dapaah and Richard Boateng, both students of Obuasi Senior High Technical School. Necessity is indeed the mother of invention as the Ghanaian sense of enterprise and innovation is beginning to be felt”,

Watch the video below;

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media where netizens have applauded Richard and his team for his impressive invention.

Asare bronya Edward wrote; “Wow this is fantastic paaa…Ghana and the government must come together and help these guys”.

WISDOM SARBAH; “Black man redemption. What an invention, this must be presented in a house of commercial institute to assign it authentication and make it more commercial very brilliant”.

Enoh Beez also added; “Please, peopke of Ghana like this and share. This is good, beautiful and wonderful. The government should get him a place for his intention”.

Asa Tetraliz had this to say; “Congratulations, dude!…You’ve won a prize money can’t afford. Please he is a National Asset, lets protect him.

ABDULAI ABDUL KARIM; Who said we can’t compete globally. Its only the push we need and enabling environment”.

Royston Baah; “Ghanaians are blessed and may God bless the Nation Ghana”.

ALL BLACK added; “They should manufacture it many so that they export it to the whole world. Every country will be happy to get something like this”.

