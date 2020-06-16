type here...
Ghanaian singer Queen Haizel reported dead (Photos)

RASHAD
Queen Haizel
Queen Haizel
News reaching GhPage has it that Fast-rising Ghanaian songstress, Queen Haizel has died.

According to the reports, Queen Haizel died on the dawn of Tuesday, 16th June 2020.

Queen Haizel
Queen Haizel

It’s unclear what led to her death but Ghpage is already investigating and we will keep you updated.

Queen Haizel got the attention of Ghanaians with the release of her banger song ‘Bravo’.

She has always been tagged as a bad girl due to how she dresses exposing her boobs and ass to the world.

Queen Haizel
Queen Haizel

May she rest in perfect peace

