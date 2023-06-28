Ghanaians applaud Sarkodie for dissing and exposing Yvonne Nelson’s ashawo lifestyle

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians, most especially Sarkodie’s fans on social media are currently in a jubilant mood following their music idol’s heavy reply to Yvonne Nelson’s abortion accusations.

In a new single titled ‘Try Me’, the rapper emphasised that he wasn’t the one who coerced Yvonne to abort their baby.

He explained that Yvonne always acted like a cool girl but was low-key sleeping around with different which resulted in a pregnancy he believes was not his.

He further expressed that he, however, urged Yvonne to keep the pregnancy even though he was not unprepared to father a child.

READ ALSO: “I never believed you were pregnant because of your ashawo” – Sarkodie dirties Yvonne Nelson

But she rejected the idea because she was at the University at the time and prioritized her education.

He said he then proposed for her to meet his doctor for medical attention but she turned it down with a response that her friend had already recommended a very good doctor for her and never forced her to have an abortion.

According to a majority of Ghanaians who have come across the new banger, Sarkodie has done well by telling his side of the story other than that Yvonne would have succeeded in making her appear the villain in their story.

READ ALSO: Ashawo, you were sleeping with different men when we were dating – Sarkodie ‘insults’ and disses Yvonne

Below are some of the many comments from happy Ghanaians…

READ ALSO: Sarkodie throws heavy punches as he angrily replies Yvonne Nelson in new diss song over abortion claims [Audio]

@Sarkidawa – The message is well delivered and lyrics understand clearly



@mr.nicedbravest – This track makes me sleepless, listening it, on repeat

@Mz_akua_ – There’s always two SIDES to every story !!!! King Sark !!!!

@clementgoodliving6399 – Musicians have a unique gift of sharing their pain and truth through their songs. Well, Over to You, and The Masses!

@essinoofficial8970 – Lyrics of the month. RESPECT!! Always given the best to your fan. If you don’t love me don’t “ TRY ME” SARKCESS

@brakelly3248 – Delivered like a King..We know negativity sells so anyone will take the advantage..If she really wanted to abort cos of her education then why paint the picture like sark denied it..I know some people will come and say Sark is lying cos they pick and choose who to believe…

READ ALSO: Secret phone conversation between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson leaks