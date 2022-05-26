- Advertisement -

Apparently, some Ghanaians are not very happy with Lilwin’s decision to abandon Patricia (Ex-wife) to marry Maame Serwaa whom he has 6 children with.

The Kumawood star officially walked the aisle with Maame Serwaa last weekend in a very plush wedding ceremony which was strictly by invitation.

READ ALSO: Buy your ex-wife a house and a car – Don Little advises Lilwin (Video

There have been bullets of barrage attacks on Lilwin on Maame Serwaa for the past few days and it appears the severe criticisms on the actor us not ending anytime soon.

Just a few hours ago, Lilwin shared a heartwarming video of herself and Maame Serwaa and some critics have taken to the comments section to hurl insults at him.

According to these attackers, Lilwin should be very ashamed of himself for neglecting the women who suffered and stayed with him when he had nothing.

READ ALSO: Lilwin’s ex-wife speaks on the actor’s alleged juju on her (Video)

They also advised him to be cautious of the love-dovey videos he shares on the gram because the internet never forgets.

Below is the video that caused the public outrage.

Read some of the hurtful comments gathered under the video which I personally deem as very unnecessary.

READ ALSO: Official photos from Lil Win’s marriage to his second baby mama released

We are all entitled to make the best of decisions for our personal lives so I don’t see why some people are so bitter about Lilwin’s new marriage.