Entertainment

Ghanaians blast Lilwin for indirectly shading his ex-wife with his new wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Apparently, some Ghanaians are not very happy with Lilwin’s decision to abandon Patricia (Ex-wife) to marry Maame Serwaa whom he has 6 children with.

The Kumawood star officially walked the aisle with Maame Serwaa last weekend in a very plush wedding ceremony which was strictly by invitation.

There have been bullets of barrage attacks on Lilwin on Maame Serwaa for the past few days and it appears the severe criticisms on the actor us not ending anytime soon.

Just a few hours ago, Lilwin shared a heartwarming video of herself and Maame Serwaa and some critics have taken to the comments section to hurl insults at him.

According to these attackers, Lilwin should be very ashamed of himself for neglecting the women who suffered and stayed with him when he had nothing.

They also advised him to be cautious of the love-dovey videos he shares on the gram because the internet never forgets.

Below is the video that caused the public outrage.

Read some of the hurtful comments gathered under the video which I personally deem as very unnecessary.

We are all entitled to make the best of decisions for our personal lives so I don’t see why some people are so bitter about Lilwin’s new marriage.

    Source:GHpage

