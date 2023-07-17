Salma Mumin goes hard on UTV for discussing her bortos; Describes them as clowns

- Advertisement -

Actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin who publicly confessed just a few days ago that she has gone under the knife to enhance her curves and butts has angrily descended on UTV’s United Showbiz crew for discussing her last weekend.

During last weekend’s edition of the late-night entertainment show, regular pundits (Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Mr Logic) both shared their two cents about Salma Mumin’s artificial body.

The guests who were Nero X, Gloria Sarfo and Ola Michael also dropped their opinions on Salma’s decision to go under the knife to enhance her physique.

While Nero X praised Salma Mumin for doing the right thing, Gloria Sarfo on the other hand chided her.

Arnold Asamoah also threw his weight behind Salma and advised her not to succumb to the pressure from social media users.

Clearly, Salma Mumin isn’t happy about how she was discussed on live TV.

In a new Instagram post, Salma shared a video of her new body again and jabbed UTV in the caption she attached to the video.

According to Salma, it’s clownery for UTV to waste its precious airtime to discuss her body which doesn’t feed or clothed them.

