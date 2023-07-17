type here...
Lady rains heavy curses on her boyfriend for dumping her after impregnating her

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady rains heavy curses on her boyfriend for dumping her after impregnating her
A Nigerian lady has stormed TikTok to rain heavy curses on her boyfriend for dumping her after impregnating her.

In a trending video, the heartbroken lady can be seen crying a river and cursing her boyfriend simply known as Tope for dumping her after getting her pregnant

In the middle of the clip, the young lady called her ex-boyfriend on the phone to slam him for the betrayal.

Lady rains heavy curses on her boyfriend for dumping her after impregnating her

She also recounted how she did many things for him yet he has left her for another lady.


The pained lady also mentioned that she bought him an iPhone 7 Plus with her own money and pleased him in bed, yet he still wasn’t grateful for the sacrifices she made for him to be comfortable.

The pregnant lady, who was speaking Yoruba, cursed him, saying God will transfer all her pain to him – And that he would receive the punishment he deserves.

    Source:GHpage

