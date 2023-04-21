- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, KiDi announced to his die-hard fans that they should anticipate another banger and street anthem from him.

The talented singer who took a break from music is finally back and ready to suffocate music lovers with good music.

In the bid to publicize his yet-to-be-released banger which is scheduled to be fully premiered on 27th April 2023, KiDi has shared a snippet of the anticipated project on his IG page.

Without a shred of doubt, KiDi’s upcoming song will talk about his personal life and the predicaments he has suffered in recent times concerning his health.

Recall that just about a month ago, it was reported in the media that he was down with a stroke – But his management came out to vehemently rubbish the reports.

KiDi also personally refuted the claims that he was down with a stroke just two weeks ago.

According to KiDi himself, he has a health complication with his liver.

As emotionally revealed by him in the snippet spotted on his IG page, if Ghanaians are to see the current condition of his liver, they will weep for him.

Although he failed to give concrete details about what is actually wrong with his kidney but his worried fans are asking if he’s currently suffering from liver cancer.

We are yet to gather more details on this developing-sad story. Stay tuned for more!

Amidst the reports that the singer is allegedly suffering from liver cancer. some Ghanaians have emotionally reacted to the sad-trending story…

Ernest Dogbey – I Covered U with the Blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. And I Declare Divine Healing from Above to locate U.

May God have Mercy on U. Faithful Is He

Anku Charles – God will heal you, don’t worry. Just believe that you are okay and forever you will be.

Rita Amuzu – Receive healing in Jesus name Amen

Dacosta Ahenkorah – Man you will be well ok. I wish you speedy. May God be with you. U will surely bounce back stronger

Joe Bigs II – He should go and buy COA MIXTURE and take it 3 months continues. He will be healed like a miracle

Obremponmaa Adusi – I didn’t like him n song but this particular one has hit my soul .awwww bro is well.

Edem Morgan – Receive Healing In every part of your Body in Jesus Name

Asante Kwasi – Bro I wish you speedy recovery in Juses name

