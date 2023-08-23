Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Scores of Ghanaians are taken aback by the latest news that controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot – for the third time.

It would be recalled that the Queen of social media feuds and ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2016, followed by a traditional wedding in Accra.

But barely a year later, the marriage hit the rocks in a dramatic style after Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with another man whose identity remains unknown to date.

In 2020, the marriage was officially dissolved by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

Fast forward to February 2023, Afia Schwar walked down the aisle with her newly-found lover. The wedding was done privately.

Unfortunately, Afia Schwar’s second marriage has also collapsed and she has married for the third time in the US.

During a TikTok live session just a few hours ago, Afia Schwar confirmed that she has married again in the US after the collapse of her second marriage.

She flaunted her diamond ring to her fans and also said that she’s now living her best life.

The news has come as a shocker to Ghanaians as no one saw that coming. Congratulations to Afia.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the news of Afia Schwar’s third marriage.

Edem Blankson – People should understand that marriage is not an achievement but building a happy family and successful union with a Man or a Woman is a great achievement. Just as my favourite General ones said any idiot can go to court same applies to Marriage.

Georgina Osei – This man is the reason Jesus wept

Maame Adwa – Why do I feel that afia will be one of the sweetest wife on earth but will never loose focus if u mess up she will dump u cos people who are mostly aggressive are the realest human being ever

Caroline Allotey – U see this world we are in it always funny world and things happen all the time yes this time she will change for good yes ,she always brings wat it inside her for everyone to see but some ppl have fine face outside but inside is very very very dark and darkness so my dear…fear God and he loves bad ppl and rotten ppl too he is for all ok…God bless…

Yeboah Andrews – Eiii this man paa … your parents still alive ….am going my way ooo

Nhana Ajoa Khizzy – She might be vawulence on social media but maybe in person she is different n cool

