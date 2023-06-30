Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Rapper Micheal Owusu popularly known as Sarkodie might be cursing his stars right now as a social media user has exposed him for impregnating another woman.

Following his decision to release a diss song, Pandora’s box containing his secret has been opened as another lady has come out to expose him.

According to the person identified as Mrs Adelz, Sarkodie in 2016 asked one of his boys to get him the contact of a lady whose name starts with F and ends with A at Django bar now Rockstone’s Office.

She continued that after taking the contact, he established contact with her and fast forward had unprotected sex with the said lady resulting in a pregnancy.

When he was done sleeping with the lady, he blocked her from all his social media handles and all efforts to reach him proved futile but the said lady didn’t want to tarnish his image so she kept all this to herself without looking for bloggers to tell them her story.

Mrs Adelz added that since the lady couldn’t get in touch with Sarkodie to tell him about the pregnancy, she aborted the baby and moved on but she is still living with the pain of Sarkodie neglecting her just like what he did to Yvonne Nelson.

She claimed that she wasn’t chasing clout otherwise she would have gone live to show her face so the rapper can see her face.

Shockingly this was shared by his ex-girlfriend Yvonne Nelson who is being bashed by netizens for exposing their favourite rapper.

See the screenshot of her post:

Yvonne-Nelson-shares

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the new accusations levelled against Sarkodie…

Kwaku Ansong – I have said it time and time again,this is how R Kelly downfall started so Sark better be quiet and protect his image left before more women come out We all have exs who are not happy we’ve moved on

Efiba Akyede – She had a girlfriend leaving outside then right? (Tracy). But he was going around doing silly things all in the name of famously.

Catherine Ekpe – Wow!! sounds interesting… “street boy” in the making..

Agyenkwa Nana – More to come, when ur downfall is coming its start gradually

Isaac Kwaku Sarpong-Agyekum – Is it Fela or Fantana?

Patrick Mends – All sabotaging that hookup sugar mummy no de3 God will punish her n her generation

