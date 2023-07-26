Ghanaians react as Despite’s baby mama’s marriage to Adinkra Pie CEO reportedly collapses

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

It is alleged that the marriage between Anita Sefa Boakye and the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah has hit the rocks barely a year after their lavish wedding.

According to sources, Anita has reportedly returned the drinks to Barima’s family members signalling the end of the marriage.

This unfortunate news has since taken over social media trends and received mixed reactions from social media users who once envied the marriage of the celebrity couple.

READ ALSO: Despite’s baby mama’s marriage to Adinkra Pie CEO reportedly collapses

Even though the reason behind the reported divorce is yet to be known but sources suggest that they have been fighting since they tied the knot.

Anita and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, tied the knot in a lavish and glamorous ceremony in November 2021, leaving the entire town buzzing with excitement and awe.

The couple’s wedding was a grand affair, filled with love, joy, and unforgettable moments that captured the hearts of all who attended.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband shoots wife 10 times to death for not wearing hijab on Snapchat

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the worrying news…

Obaapa Gyasiwaa – Ghanaians always wishing for others downfall Aaaaaba

Shatta Tina – This is what Ghanaians want always bad new

Agwes Di Banks – After all the luxuries wedding

Bismark Asilevi – not everything that glitter is gold.. don’t trust no one don’t even trust yourself

READ ALSO: Trending video of Adisadel final year student hitting junior’s head against the metal bed