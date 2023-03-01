- Advertisement -

Hours after a tracker was spotted on the ankle of Hajia4Real in a video she posted on her IG page herself and later deleted after she got exposed – A fresh development about the socialite’s current state in the UK has dropped on social media and left her fans worried in the process.

Circulating rumours allege that the mother of one is pending extradition from the UK to the US.

According to Realsenatoreze1, Hajia4Real will be in very deep trouble after the extradition because she’s a US citizen which makes her case very interesting and might draw national interest.

Another Snapchat user who is also based in the US and seems to have more information about the woes of Hajia4Real simply known on the social media app as King Charles III has slaps shared the same information about Hajia4Real’s forthcoming extradition.

As stated by King Charles III in his viral write-up, Hajia4Real will be extradited because she helped her baby daddy and some notorious scammers to commit fraud years ago.

And she has been on the US’ wanted list for the past seven years now.

Reacting to Hajia4Real’s extradition saga, a lot of social media users seem to be happy about the news about the singer’s predicament because she was pressing their necks on social media with her opulent lifestyle.

Some have even suggested that she must be thrown behind bars for the next 50 years to serve as a deterrent to the youths who want to use dubious ways and means to make money.

Janet Agyapomaa – Oww sorli,how can they do this to a hard working lady. say say say whaaaaaattt,kafra

Elynne E. Whyte – Those who normally tap into people’s wealth shd look at this n start advising them selves

All Berlin – Is never true she’s a very hard working girl

Tamanja Job – just see the pressure they are putting on innocent Youth…. buying Cars left right , doing all sort of unthinkable things but when they enter into trouble,they want people to come to their rescue.

VonLitchenstein Miles Daren – She worked hard fr her money so they shud leave her lol…aboafunu nxt time come n sit on tv n tell de youth that u used 400cds to start a business n u r a billionaire today…Lord av mercy

Huzaima Shizzle – Sayyyyy whaaaaat !!!… ,,In her voice,

