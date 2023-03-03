- Advertisement -

According to a controversial Tiktok star known on the social media platform as Gloria Enyonam, Nana Ama Mcbrown has exited UTV

Gloria hinted at McBrowns resignation in a video she posted on the video-based app.

According to her, the multifaceted screen goddess decided to walk away from her hosting duties due to some unspeakable things done to her during her time as the face of the late-night entertainment program.

In the clip sighted by GHPage, the Tiktoker entreated McBrown, who has been swamped with ambassadorial deals, to focus on her commercials to protect her brand and dignity from further humiliation.

However, the loudmouth Tiktok star failed to emphatically state what broke the camel’s back for McBrown to quit her job but seemingly hinted that McBrown may have dragged her employers – that is Fada Dickson and the management of UTV to court – over the issue.

She is heard saying that McBrown’s employers are facing a hard time resolving the matter amicably as they cannot afford a good lawyer.

Watch the video below to know more…

Ghanaians who have come across tHe reportage have given Nana Ama Mcbrown a thumbs up for allegedly resigning.

According to these social media users, UTV did Mcbrown more harm than God because she was always trending in the news for negative reason after she started working with the TV station.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the reports of Mcbrown’s resignation from UTV.

Alex Okyere – Hmmmm if it’s true, thanks very much MC brown, you’ve done what Napoleon Bonaparte could not do, period!!!MORE GREEZE TO YOUR ELBOWS

Chilling Ricch – Sorry empress

Boamah Elizabeth – U have money now please site down and take care of child

Kwaku Ntim – Truth must be told. She is good in acting but not on TV as a host to the programmes. They should maintain mizz gee after all she is a journalist .she knows how and when to ask questions. I love Nana Ama but not professional as to come to programmes like this.

You may have noticed that McBrown has been off her popular United Showbiz Show for a while now but the actress is yet to disclose whether she’s quit or not.

The past few weeks have seen different people hosting the show with media personalities, Abeiku Santana and MzGee hosting the recent editions.

Earlier, rumours swirled that McBrown has taken a break from TV because she has returned to her doctors for a check-up and maintenance of her injured right arm as she did previously.

