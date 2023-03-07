Following the death of Sherif Moro a young and promising personnel with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region – Two ladies named Nana Yaa and Benedicta, have stormed the internet to claim the main chick position.

Earlier this morning, Benedicta took to her Tiktok page to mourn her boyfriend by sharing some videos of the memorable moments they shared together prior to his demise.

Social media users dropped to the comments section in their numbers to console and sympathize with her.

Fast forward, another lady named Nana Yaa Mingle has also taken social media aback with claims of being the original girlfriend of late Moro.

As claimed by Nana Yaa who is a nurse, she was the main chick in the relationship hence Benedicta was just a side chick whom Moro was chopping with no plans of marrying her.

Just like Benedicta, Nana Yaa has also shared cuddling videos she made with the late Moro before he was gruesomely killed in Ashauman last Saturday.

Watch the video below to know more…

At about 4 am on Tuesday, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed Ashaiman and subjected residents who were sleeping in their homes to various forms of abuse over the alleged murder of their colleague.

Videos trending on social media capture the angry soldiers armed with ammunition, tanks and a helicopter as they descended on the town to fish out the assailants.

The footages tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

Parts of Ashaiman were forced into a curfew as residents were prevented from going out while some were scared to step out due to the brutalities meted out to anyone they see.

Some eyewitnesses who recounted their experiences described the scenes as scary.

