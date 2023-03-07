- Advertisement -

The aftermath of the demise of the young soldier who was murdered in Ashaiman last Saturday by yet-to-be-apprehended hoodlums has been full of drama.

Initially, rumours on social media suggested that the deceased military man was robbed at gunpoint but after he refused to give his phone and laptop to the robbers, they stabbed him in the neck, took his possessions and absconded.

Another report that landed on the internet just this afternoon also suggests that the late Sherif Moro was murdered by his girlfriend’s other lover.

READ ALSO: Soldier murdered in Ashaiman allegedly went to his girlfriend

According to an insider, the late Sherif Moro was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s other lover.

The bearer of the news who can be identified on Facebook as Fidelis Yusif Bogobiri explained that the soldier’s girlfriend’s other lover was given a tip-off by some community members that his fiance was cheating on him.

Since he was additionally told that Sherif normally comes to sleep at his woman’s place, he ambushed him at dawn with some friends and stabbed him from behind his neck leaving him to die in a pool of blood.

Contrary to the trading claims that the soldier was robbed and killed by armed robbers, Fidelis insists otherwise as she maintains the soldier was gruesomely murdered by his girlfriend’s other partner who is currently on the run together with the other assailants.

READ ALSO: Sad video: Mother of soldier killed in Ashaiman weeps bitterly

Another Instagram user with the handle name @Bro_Mensah has also shared the information he has about the issue which has now turned into a national topic.

Commenting under Adwoa Tutugyagu’s post on IG, Mensah claimed that Benedicta, Sherif’s girlfriend dumped him to date a known notorious Ashaiman area guy when he went for his military training.

But after he returned with lots of cash, she begged for forgiveness but was still secretly dating the other guy.

The other guy gathered a couple of his friends and stormed the lady’s place last Saturday dawn to murder him.

Parts of Ashaiman were forced into a curfew as residents were prevented from going out while some were scared to step out due to the brutalities meted out to anyone they see.

Some eyewitnesses who recounted their experiences described the scenes as scary.

READ ALSO: Photos of the soldier who was murdered in Ashaiman