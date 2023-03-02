In the US, a person found guilty of internet fraud can be fined up to $1,000,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to 30 years with all the properties in his or her name also seized.

If the scheme also involved a bank, the potential fine increases to up to $100,000.

For the past two days now, the trending reports on social media suggest that Hajia4Real is set to be extradited to the US and thrown behind bars for her involvement in internet fraud.

Now, going by the US conviction penalties in federal court, all of the expensive cars, houses, and businesses owned by Hajia4Real will be taken from her if she’s found guilty of the fraud charges.

Reacting to this report, some social media users have expressed their delight in the supposed impending seizure of the socialite’s properties.

Because prior to her arrest, she told the public that she made her fortune out of hard work and diligence but there were all heavy lies.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the trending issue;

Fidelia De – This lady made me felt like I chose a wrong profession

Cole Genious Waddada – Sometimes they make you feel like you’re not working hard. Telling the public you started a business with 100gh … like……

Elynne E. Whyte – Those who normally tap into people’s wealth shd look at this n start advising them selves

Aletse Albert – Someone works hard for her money and see what US government is doing to her..she needs top notch lawyers like lawyer ntim

Joseph Gerald Sam – Eiiiiiii boi3 boi. That’s why I don’t envy anyone in this world b’cos, I wouldn’t be bold enough to do what some people do to get money.

Marquart Lordina – All the social media pressure Hmmm is never funny. Not less than 10yrs by then this baby girl is all grown

Chris Gyaman – Very funny world. So all the working hard she was talking about is fraud.They should add extra 10 years to make it 20 years.

Fo Yao – Whether true or false, what sad about this? Remember we all gonna reap what we sow! I will and you will so let’s be mindful of what we do today!

Angella Sika Johnson – That is why it is Said, don’t envy anyone resources coz u don’t know where they got all this riches from.

VonLitchenstein Miles Daren – She worked hard fr her money so they shud leave her lol…aboafunu nxt time come n sit on tv n tell de youth that u used 400cds to start a business n u r a billionaire today…Lord av mercy

Emmanuel Metatron Baiano – Atleast she can do tiktok videos there with Huspipi… It’s not over until it’s over

Gladys Allotey – Motivational speakers Funny, though

