Award-winning Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, has made it into the headlines once again alongside her blood brother Reagan Akwasi Jackson.

Just a few hours ago, Yaa Jackson who’s notoriously known for sharing thirst traps on her social media pages shared a video of herself smooching on her brother.

As seen in the circulating clip, Yaa Jackson was wearing a tight bodycon dress which showed her raw body except for some of her private parts.

Her brother, Akwasi on the other hand was also wearing a simple hoodie with jeans trousers.

Yaa Jackson

Apparently, Yaa Jackson’s over 5 waist beads clearly showed as well as her raw-hairy bortos.

This explicit video has triggered thousands of Ghanaians to blast and attack Yaa Jackson for getting intimate with her brother.

As alleged by netizens, Yaa Jackson and Akwasi might be secretly practising incest behind the scenes.

Commenting under the video, @Nba_youngboy on Instagram for instance commented – This video reveals a hidden secret between this two and it tells a lot which isn’t a mere sibling thing hmm

@Ransfordagyei10 – Gyimii no ad))so dodo? ahh wetin be this. Nkwasiasem aa kwa, so even if u re the only one who love ur bro in this world Koraa anka wob3y3 sei. U re growing be a little matured. Nsemfoo ne nsemhunu nkoaa na aka wo.

@Nanakyereseha Abigail – Thought after giving birth you will mature ..

@Riskybaybay – Eeii Mr. Jackson Bentum…na ad3n papa where are you

@Akosuaataaosei – But this is getting too far.. it’s so inappropriate for two siblings to act like this. I know siblings can be very closed and best friends but this is a no no for me they should k ow their limit period

@Collinscandelz – This guy dey chop her sister long time. U can insult me but it’s the fact

@Royprince – U this girl if somebody tell me say u go b asorden like this like I no go believe

Blacamerican 44 – The reality is that, when blood becomes so mutual, such things happen naturally but the strong part is you can control till you start to eat yourself. That’s the fact, some of us have been here before. It’s not easy to come out of this simple.

