Berla Mundi who is known for dressing decently has stirred reactions on social media after she wore a revealing dress to host the just Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



In the trending condemned photos of Berla Mundi, she wore a beautiful dress which touched the ground but exposed parts of her melons as well as her cleavage.



The elegant journalist and host of the VGMAs is currently being bashed on social media for her dress.

Netizens who have never seen her in such a dress have since reacted negatively to her outfit, but others think she looked beautiful for the night.



Below are some of the comments gathered under Berla Mundi’s trending pictures from last night.



Roland Walker Adeti – I really respect her Soo much but for her dressing yesterday was too bad.



Godknows Hlondji – Yes, we all know that presenters dresses are sponsored, but I think they are also have to use their minds for what they represent



Joel Arthur – Upon seeing her, I thought that’s her twin cos, eiii… Berla paaa nie? Anyway, time changes. Hmmm



Yakubu Adul – At her age, this are not fallen breast, am just disappointed with the way she showed up tonight. I always admire her



Domona-ebong Bayor Louis – I thought I was the only person that saw something wrong with this dress tonightfor her decent way of dressing.

Nii Dimpson – She’s de last persons i thought could show skin….u is ok

