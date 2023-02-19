As the world is mourning the death of Christian Atsu, some people are on social media making derogatory remarks about the deceased player.

A lady has landed herself in a big mess following an insensitive comment passed while she was reacting to the death of Atsu.

The Ghanaian lady on Facebook bearing the name Angela Edrah has mocked the late Ghanaian player for marrying a white woman instead of a Ghanaian.

According to the lady, she doesn’t understand why Christian Atsu after accumulating wealth decided to settle and make life with a white woman when he could have married a Ghanaian.

Angela further claimed in her cold post on Facebook that it is Atsu’s wife’s countrymen that have killed him, meaning that after the player acquired all the riches, the wife connive with some people to wipe the football star from the earth.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POST MADE ON FACEBOOK

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to Angela’s distasteful comments which have landed her in deep trouble;

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson – Hw3 ne wig s3 bossom pant….Atsu made the best decision marrying a white woman. The children are in safe economy. They’ll achieve their aims in life. No abusua agye me papa fie

Eli Mensah – Even if all the men in this country should get the opportunity, they will all go and marry a white woman because they are very supportive, independent and hard working unlike u Ghanaian women which all u know is to depend on men for money

Kwaku Agyei Bempah Bismark – Her diastemas like adomi bridge..We’ll deal with her properly when we’re done mourning. But for what’s worth, she didn’t qualify to be Atsu’s fourth wife…

Nana Appiah – We sincerely apologize to the general public for this very act of nuisance. The lady is one of our psychiatric patients who escaped last night. We urge the public to go about your various business as everything is under control. Thanks for your understanding…God bless you

Lawrencia Grant – It’s his choice and his death has nothing to do marrying a white woman.

We are all in sorrow. Please this is not the time to say things like that.

Eddy Kete – Ghanaian men should be motivated to marry more white women, they are very supportive and independent. He made the best choice ever on earth. RIP to him today

Amos Obo Tettey – Is good Atsu marry white lady like after the funeral the woman and the children could have regret coming to this world hungry could have kill them good decision Atsu.

