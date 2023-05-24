type here...
I've gotten my employee who stole my Ghc50k arrested – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Fella-Makafui
Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has given an update on the status of her employee who bolted with her Ghc 50k.

Weeks ago, Fella Makafui came on social media to rant about how one of her employees had stolen her money.

According to her, the said employee identified as Gina had blocked her on phone and this made all efforts to trace her to refund the stolen money proved futile.

In a new update, Fella Makafui has revealed that the lady had been picked up by the police and the case has been settled.

She continued that the lady after her arrest promised to pay back the money in instalments and that is what she has been doing ever since she was picked up.

Fella Makafui mentioned that she came on social media to rant about the issue because she trusted the said lady and treated her like her sister so it got to her when the lady did that thing to her.

    Source:Ghpage

