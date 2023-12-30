Guinness World Records reveals when it’ll either disqualify or announce Afua Aduonum as the new singathon record holder

- Advertisement -

In a captivating and unprecedented feat, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum recently concluded a remarkable Sing-A-Thon, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous singing marathon.

However, as the nation celebrates her endurance and talent, a heated debate has erupted on social media regarding the potential disqualification of Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt.

Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon, which lasted an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes, has garnered widespread attention and admiration.

While her effort is believed to have surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012, concerns have been raised about the adherence to Guinness World Records rules during Aduonum’s performance.

The controversy revolves around allegations that Aduonum may have violated some of the rules set by Guinness World Records for the Sing-A-Thon category.

Amidst all this, Afua Aduonum’s fate will be known and determined within the space of 12 weeks according to Guinness World Records.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to Guinness World Records;

READ ALSO: Latest update on Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record attempt drops from Guinness World Records

“Guinness World Records receive over 50,000 record applications a year – that’s almost 1,000 applications every week!

Due to the consistently high volume of applications we receive, the waiting times for a response to a Self-service application can be up to 12 weeks*.

Once we receive the evidence for your record attempt, it can take up to 12 weeks* for us to review your documentation and let you know if your record attempt has been a success.”

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

This statement is from the Guinness World Records Organization outlines the process and timeline for individuals or groups submitting applications to attempt to break a world record.

Record Applications Volume: Guinness World Records receives an impressive volume of record applications—over 50,000 per year. This equates to nearly 1,000 applications every week.

Waiting Times for a Response: Due to the sheer number of applications received, there is a significant backlog.

The waiting times for a response to a self-service application can be up to 12 weeks. This means that those who have submitted record attempts should expect to wait for up to three months before hearing back from the organization.

Reviewing Documentation: Once the evidence for a record attempt is submitted, Guinness World Records commits to reviewing the documentation thoroughly.

This review process can also take up to 12 weeks. During this time, the organization assesses the evidence provided to determine whether the record attempt has been successful or not.

In summary, individuals or groups looking to set or break a Guinness World Record should be prepared for a potentially lengthy waiting period due to the high volume of applications.

This waiting period encompasses both the initial response time and the subsequent review of documentation.

Patience is key for those aspiring to achieve world record status, as the thorough evaluation process takes time to ensure accuracy and fairness in recognizing extraordinary achievements.

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

READ ALSO: Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.