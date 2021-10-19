- Advertisement -

Embattled dancehall act Shatta Wale has said he turned himself in to the Police after more than 24 hours of going into hiding following an alleged gunshot attack on him on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Police Administration in the late hours of today, Tuesday, 19th October 2021, said it had arrested Shatta Wale in connection with the said attack which turned out to be a hoax.

SEE ALSO: Shatta Wale arrested for faking his gunshot attack

However, Shatta Wale in a post on Facebook said the police did not struggle to find him to effect an arrest because he went to them himself.

Prior to that, the police said it had also arrested Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

SEE ALSO: Police arrest Shatta Wale’s PA and one other for spreading false Information

Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ were being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

Shatta Wale in Police custody

The artist was subsequently arrested according to police information.

“No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter,” the police said in a statement.

“We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you.”