Guy breaks up with his girlfriend for not celebrating him at 12:00 am on his birthday

Netizens have been left astonished after a young man gave an account of how his friend ended his relationship over a seemingly trivial issue.

The Twitter user, who goes by the handle “Celebrity Tailor,” shared the story, revealing that his friend had high hopes for his birthday and eagerly awaited a midnight message from his girlfriend.

As narrated by Celebrity Tailor, his friend interpreted his girlfriend’s decision not to send him a birthday message at 12:00 am as a sign of disinterest in their relationship.

Apparently, the lady sent the guy a birthday message at 12:10 but he still deemed it as unnecessary because it should have been 12:100 am on the dot.

This bizarre story has quickly caught the attention of many social media users who find it difficult to comprehend how such a minor issue could become the catalyst for a breakup.

Many have been taken aback by the fragility of the relationship and the friend’s expectations for his special day.

While the incident may appear trivial to some, it underscores the delicate nature of romantic relationships and the intricate dynamics that can influence their outcomes.

As netizens continue to discuss this unexpected breakup, it serves as a cautionary tale to value open and honest communication, as well as to avoid jumping to conclusions based on small incidents or misunderstandings.

