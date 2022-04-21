type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy who disguised himself as a woman to give head to Accra...
Lifestyle

Guy who disguised himself as a woman to give head to Accra big boys finally speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
More photos and video on Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
- Advertisement -

Just about two days ago, a guy in his early 20s cup became full after he was busted for disguising himself as a lady to give head to his clients.

Apparently, the “man-woman” has been in the hookup business for close to two years now and he always poses as a lady on Snapchat and other social media platforms.

It is very difficult to tell that he’s a guy from the pictures he shares on the internet because he always wears a wig and an ass-pad.

Well, caught up with him after meeting a very hardcore client who insisted he goes naked after suspecting that he’s not a lady.

The guy has been quiet over the brouhaha ever since his video surfaced on the internet but has decided to break silence on the issue because the trolls and insults poured on him for the past few days are very heavy.

Speaking in an interview, he firmly stated that his clients are aware of his gender and hence he didn’t deceive them in any way.

Now, it’s very difficult to accept the guy’s claims because why would his clients punch him in the face in the viral video if they knew that he’s a guy and not a lady.

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • Guy

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 21, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News