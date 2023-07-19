Guy weeps and destroys photo frame of him and his girlfriend after suffering heartbreak – Video

type here...
Guy weeps and destroys photo frame of him and his girlfriend after suffering heartbreak

By Armani Brooklyn
A young man who loved his ex-girlfriend with all his heart and wished for them to marry has been left heartbroken after he was served a hot breakfast.


In a short sad video that has taken over TikTok trends, the young guy was filmed using a hammer to destroy a framed photo of him and his girlfriend after their 8 months relationship crashed.

The man who was still in pain over being dumped by his girlfriend decided to blow off steam by destroying a photo that reminded him of her.


He revealed that prior to their break up he and his now ex-girlfriend had been dating for eight months.


However, things had gone sour between them and she dumped him – Consequently breaking his heart.

In the emotional video, the young man added that he and the lady are now status viewers on each other’s WhatsApp accounts.

Watch the video below…

@alfamuhanmmoduismail1

#fyp? #breakup @@ALFA IMODOWO ??? sorry for not tagging u iphe aiye mih. Guys this dat my friend account?

? Original Sound – Unknown

    Source:GHpage

