Guy who was forced to marry lady he impregnated cries like a baby on his wedding day (Video)

- Advertisement -

A trending video that has caught the attention of many social media users captures the moment a young guy was bitterly weeping as if he had lost a loved one on his wedding day.

As seen in the viral clip, the young man who was sharply dressed had his eyes filled with tears to the brim.

Despite being sharply dressed in a designer suit, he cried and cried till the wedding was over.

READ ALSO: “She looks over 50” – No makeup video of Nana Ama Mcbrown gets Ghanaians talking

However, his bride on the other hand was full of joy and happiness.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the young man was forced to marry the lady after impregnating her.

As reported, he even tried to run away on the wedding day but was captured and brought to the premises.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Marriage proposal gone wrong as lady lands brutal slaps on her boyfriend in public (Video)

READ ALSO: GH guy whose wife slept with her ex just 2 days after their wedding dies from broken heart (Video)