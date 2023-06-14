Mcbrown reacts to Mzgee’s latest ‘attack’ on her

- Advertisement -

As we all know, Mcbrown’s era as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz Program was marked with several controversies and court cases.

From the state to Chairman Wontumi, Mcbrown and her pundits were hit by several legal cases.

Reacting to this as the current host of the most controversial late-night entertainment show program, Mzgee categorical stated that her era will be court-free.

READ ALSO: Mzgee publicly jabs Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest interview (Video)

According to Mzgee, the mercy and grace of God is so immense on her hence she will never suffer the same fate as her predecessor.

Mzgee made these comments after Abieku Santana asked how she was going to deal with court cases in the future during an exclusive interview on OKAY FM yesterday.

READ ALSO: Fadda Dickson and MzGee storm social media with a hot set of stunning photos

Nana Ama Mcbrown who has definitely come across this shade from Mzgee has subtly reacted to it by sharing a new alluring picture of herself on Instagram with a very interesting caption.

According to Mcbrown, she’s blessed immensely blessed and highly favoured therefore she won’t waste her precious time on irrelevant subjects like this.

Mxbrown captioned her most recent picture on Instagram as; Blessed and Highly Favored

READ ALSO: “Mzgee is the most intelligent and eloquent entertainment show host in the country”