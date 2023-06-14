Mzgee publicly jabs Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest interview (Video)

- Advertisement -

As we all know, Mcbrown’s era as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz Program was marked with several controversies and court cases.

From the state to Chairman Wontumi, Mcbrown and her pundits were hit by several legal cases.

Reacting to this as the current host of the most controversial late-night entertainment show program, Mzgee categorical stated that her era will be court-free.

According to Mzgee, the mercy and grace of God will be so immense on her hence she will never suffer the same fate as her predecessor.

Mzgee made these comments after Abieku Santana asked how she was going to deal with court cases in the future during an exclusive interview on OKAY FM yesterday.

