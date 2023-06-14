type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMzgee publicly jabs Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest interview (Video)
EntertainmentNews

Mzgee publicly jabs Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest interview (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

As we all know, Mcbrown’s era as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz Program was marked with several controversies and court cases.

From the state to Chairman Wontumi, Mcbrown and her pundits were hit by several legal cases.

READ ALSO: “Mzgee is the most intelligent and eloquent entertainment show host in the country”

Mzgee reportedly takes over from Mcbrown at UTV

Reacting to this as the current host of the most controversial late-night entertainment show program, Mzgee categorical stated that her era will be court-free.

According to Mzgee, the mercy and grace of God will be so immense on her hence she will never suffer the same fate as her predecessor.

Mzgee made these comments after Abieku Santana asked how she was going to deal with court cases in the future during an exclusive interview on OKAY FM yesterday.

READ ALSO: Fadda Dickson and MzGee storm social media with a hot set of stunning photos

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Mzgee ‘exposes’ Fadda Dickson big time; Reveals shocking details

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    76.1 ° F
    76.1 °
    76.1 °
    78 %
    2.5mph
    99 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways