Guys who earns Ghc 960 monthly salary borrows Ghc 12,000 to spend on his girlfriend

A lady identified as Praise has recounted how her boyfriend who earns N40,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 960 proved his love by borrowing N500,000 (Ghc 12,000) from a popular loan app to ‘spoil’ her.

The lady took to Twitter to share the account with her followers on the social media platform.

According to her, she had asked her man to prove her love to her by doing something which showed that he is devoted to her.

The boyfriend went above and beyond by borrowing half a million naira from the loan app to spoil her despite the fact he earns a 40 thousand naira salary.

Seeing how her boyfriend took care of her with the money he borrowed, Praise got convinced as she revealed that he loves her too much.

@praiseoghre wrote, “I ask this guy to prove his love for me, he borrowed 500k from palmpay, and ask me to spoil myself with it, even though his monthly income is 40k, no one can tell me otherwise, this guy really loves me. I’m so lucky ?”.

The lady’s revelation has since triggered massive reactions online with many social media users tagging the guy as a fool.

