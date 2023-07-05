- Advertisement -

Hajia Bintu, the Ghanaian socialite and internet influencer, has stirred up a significant online buzz after her semi-nude video purportedly taken inside a hotel room from her private collection landed on the net.

The video has quickly gained attention, generating discussions and raising eyebrows among netizens.

In the trending video, Hajia Bintu can be seen wearing a cream crochet bikini that accentuates her alluring curves, particularly her enticing thighs and hips.

The footage has garnered considerable interest, with many expressing admiration for her appealing physique, which some men may find irresistible.

It remains unclear whether the person who recorded the video shares any romantic connections with Hajia Bintu.

Meanwhile, the comments from most Ghanaians who have come across suggest that the unseen man could potentially be the socialite’s sugar daddy, although no concrete evidence supports such claims.

The release of this video has amplified discussions surrounding Hajia Bintu’s public image, inviting various interpretations and opinions.

As the internet continues to buzz with reactions, it has also been alleged that Hajia Bintu has ‘topped up’ her body.

Sources suggest that Hajia Binru has gone under the knife to enhance her already voluptuous body with silicon

Check out the comments below to know more…

@Fifteen_good_wishes – Her body doesn’t look real

@Sweetie_girlish – Her body looks beautiful when covered

@Tobontiisweetie – Some things look beautiful when covered

@Stacy_Akabi – The silicone is failing gradually

@Kihinsbae – Seems silicon dey her thighs area or it my eyes

@Profhay – Made in Turkey anaaa made in China ??? I am asking for my friends

@Africa_for_Change – Bbl spotted

@Ashaniru – Wow so this girl had bbl too it clear as day if u know u know

@Agrreyfreda – Not natural

