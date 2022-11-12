Famous Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer, Hajia4reall is currently trending on the internet after news broke out late yesterday that she has been apprehended in UK for her alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Unconfirmed reports concerning her arrest alleged that she was arrested in the UK over an $8 million fraud deal in the US.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Reall Reportedly Arrested In UK Over Alleged $8M Fraud

Prior to this issue, Hajia4Real’s main source of income had been and still remains a mystery.

Alot of social media users have always raised concerns as to why she’s able to finance her lavish lifestyle thanks to the deluxe whips, Trassaco estate mansion, and other properties in her name.

An old video that has resurfaced following her predicament captures the moment Hajia4Real attributed her successes to her hardworking trait.

As claimed by the singer, she was lucky enough to get capital from her father to start a small business while growing up.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to reported arrest of Hajia4Reall over alleged $8M fraud

She later invested the profits from her father’s seed capital into other small businesses and the benefits are what we are seeing now.

She continued in the curse of her interview with Sammy Kay that she runs several businesses, including her fashion shop for kids and adults.

In another interview on Wontumi TV also, Hajia4Real gave thanks to God for tremendously blessing her.

She told the host of the show that every expensive property she owns is a result of hard work and consistent prayers.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real’s alleged fraud boyfriend unfollows her after her arrest

Netizens who have come across these old videos have tagged her as a pathological liar because the main source of her wealth has now been exposed after several years of hiding in darkness.

READ ALSO: “A lot of ‘chairmen’ will be arrested in 2023” – Showboy says following Hajia4Real’s arrest

While some have expressed shock over Hajia4Real’s alleged connection with the scam, skeptics believe she is innocent and would be freed after investigations are concluded.

This is a developing story. GHPage will bring you updates when new information becomes available.