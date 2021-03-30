One of the top YouTubers in Ghana, Wade Maya has incurred the wrath of the legendary Ghanaian beat producer, Da Hammer due to a comment he passed in a recent interview.

In an interview with Jessica OS, Wade Maya said most Ghanaian celebrities are ignorant and do not even own their Youtube channel.

SEE ALSO: Finally, Kumerican rapper Jay Bhad whose atopa video hit online speaks-Explains what really happened and how it l£aked online (Video)

He said they live a fake life and have handed over their youtube channel to a third-party system such as mipromo without knowing the consequences because of their ignorance.

These statements have pissed off Hammer who has come out to lash out at Wode Maya. Hammer claims Wode Maya is arrogant and she should be humble or else he will deal with him.

Hammer warned Wode Maya to sit somewhere or he will shut him up if he doesn’t learn to shut up

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

SEE ALSO: Assurance turn beans?? Davido spotted kissing his new girlfriend, Mya Yafai despite still engaged to his baby mama Chioma (Photos)

Interesting times ahead