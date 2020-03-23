Happy moments as quarantined Italian returnee tests negative for COVID-19 in Damango(photos)

- Advertisement -

Residents of Damongo hit the streets in wild jubilation over the test results of a 35-year-old Italian returnee who was quarantined at the Damongo Hospital in the West Gonja District over hunch that he had the deadly coronavirus.

From reports gathered, the man in question arrived in the country on February 28, 2020, but reported to a health facility in Damongo with symptoms similar to that of a covid-19 patient.

Some residents of Damongo noticed that he showed symptoms of the deadly virus including coughing and reported the issue to community opinion leaders including the Municipal Chief Executive.

He was consequently taken into isolation and his samples sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital were forwarded to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi but later it emerged that he tested negative for the virus.

Some residents took to the streets in massive jubilation over the negative test results. The returnee was bathed with powder amidst ecstatic while he held broad smiles.

Ghana has 24 confirmed cases with only 1 death case. We all are looking forward to hearing that the pandemic globally has been wiped out fully. God is in control!. #BelieveInGod.